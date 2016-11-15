12 year-old Lucas Condill Presented with Life Saving Award From Racine Fire Department

A 12 year old boy was presented with a Racine Fire Department Outstanding Citizen Award today at Mitchell School, 2701 Drexel Ave in the city of Racine. Driver Operator Brian Isenberg, Private Alex Madisen, Private Nick Bryan, EMS Division Chief Hempel and Captain Mark Villalpando presented the award. His mother and grandfather were also present to witness the ceremony. The award was presented in front of his class and was a surprise to him.

Lucas Condill was home with his grandfather on November 15th, 2016. At approximately 2:00 A.M. Lucas heard a noise and investigated where it came from. He found his grandfather at the bottom of the stairs. He not only called 911 but was able to convey to the fire and EMS crews his grandfathers medical history, medications and other pertinant information relating to his grandfather. His knowledge of his grandfather’s medical history and his cool and level head during the emergency resulted in quick treatment for his grandfather. It happens often that family members and friends on scene do not have that information readily available which may lead to delays in treatment while EMS crews and/or emergency room personell have to find that information. So because Lucas knew what to do in this situation and in the calm and confident way he conveyed that information, he has certainly earned the Outstanding Citizen Award.