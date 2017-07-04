14 year-old drowns in Root River

Today, July 4, 2017, at 3:46pm, Racine Police responded to Washington Park Golf Course for a report of a drowning. On arrival, officers learned that a 14 year old male was swimming in the river with friends when he went under water and did not resurface. The victim was located by Rescue personnel but life saving measures failed and the victim was pronounced deceased. The name of the victim is not being released at this time.

Initial investigation showed that the victim was playing in the river where the storm sewer drains when he went under water and could not resurface.