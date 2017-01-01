15 year old Kenosha teen back home

Update-3/22 3:57 a.m.The family of 15 year-old Nyirah notified us that she returned home early this morning and thanks the community for the information and support.

The family of 15 year-old Nyirah is asking for the help from the community to locate her. She was reported as missing/runaway on March 7th and was last seen with an adult female. Her mother states that she frequents the Zion, Waukegan and Kenosha areas, but could be elsewhere. Anyone with information is asked to please contact Kenosha Police Dispatch 262-656-1234.