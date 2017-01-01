2017 Mount Pleasant Citizen Police Academy Applications Are Now Being Accepted!

The Mount Pleasant Police Department is now accepting applications for the 2017 Citizen Police Academy. This 12 week academy is scheduled to start Tuesday, September 5th and run through Tuesday, November 21th. We will meet once a week on Tuesday evenings from 6:00 PM – 8:45 PM in the Mount Pleasant police department training room. There will be 3 additional Saturday classes offered for more hands on experiences.

The Citizen Police Academy provides citizens an educational opportunity to learn more about the role of the Mount Pleasant Police Department and it’s Police Officers. It promotes a better understanding of the expectations the community has of our department, and to provide the applicant with a better understand of the training and the role a Police Officer has in the Village of Mount Pleasant.

Our Police Academy will provide lectures, demonstrations and hands on experiences much like a new Police Officers experience in their basic recruit training. Some of the topics, but not limited to, will discuss Police Officer tactics, equipment, Crime Scene and Vehicle Crash investigations, firearms training and police vehicle driving. Guest speakers will include representatives from Municipal and Circuit Court system, Wisconsin State Patrol, Medical Examiner’s Office and Racine County Victim Witness.

This training is not designed to certify citizens to perform law enforcement services. This training is to provide the community with a better understanding of the responsibilities a Police Officer has in their day-to-day role in the Village of Mount Pleasant.

Class size will be limited to 20 participants. If you are interested in attending the fall session, an application can be obtained at the following:

Mount Pleasant Police Department web site (to fill out an online application)

Mount Pleasant Police Department Face book page

Mount Pleasant Police Department Lobby

or contact:

Sgt. David Stroupe (dstroupe@mtpleasantwi.gov).

Officer Matt Prochaska (mprochaska@mtpleasantwi.gov)

Online Application

http://www.mtpleasantwi.gov/2369/Citizen-Police-Academy

Applications must be submitted no later than 5:00pm on Friday August 18, 2016.