6 People Injured-One Ejected In Crash at Barker and Buchanan

On Sunday, January 8, 2017, the Racine Police Department responded to Barker St. and Buchanan St. for an accident between two vehicles. It is unknown how the accident occurred but six people were transported to Ascension hospital for injuries. One person was ejected from one of the vehicles.

The severity of the injuries are unknown at this time and no names are being released. The Racine Police Department Traffic Bureau is currently investigating the accident. No other information is being released at this time.

Racine Police investigators are interested in any additional information that anyone may have about this crime. Any witnesses, or citizens with information, are urged to call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at (262) 635-7756.

Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers at (262) 636-9330, or text 274637 (CRIMES). Text message should begin with RACS.