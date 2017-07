6 year-old devastated after bicycle was stolen in the 3200 blk of Victory

A 6 year-old and his mother are asking the community to keep their eyes open in hopes someone may see his stolen bicycle. It was stolen from the 3200 blk of Victory Ave on Saturday July 8th. ¬†It’s a 20″ Kent boys Chaos freestyle bike, green in color. Anyone with information is asked to contact Racine Police reference¬†17-32295