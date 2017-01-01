Adopt Annie! She is an absolute doll!

Annie is an approximate 10 week old Chihuahua baby arriving on March 26th. She is an absolute doll! Annie and her family came in as strays to an overcrowded shelter so they reached out to rescues for help in finding homes for these tiny little pups and their mama. Annie is looking for her forever home and will be available in Wisconsin on March 26th. Her adoption fee of $350+tax includes spay, rabies/distemper/bordetella vaccines, dewormer, microchip and health certificate from veterinarian. You can apply to adopt at www.luckymuttsrescue.org/adopt. If you have any questions please feel free to contact us via email at info.luckymuttsrescue@gmail.com, Call/Text us at 262-260-9715, or message us on our Facebook page