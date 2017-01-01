ADOPT Athena! She is the sweetest girl ever!

Athena’s an approximate one and a half year old female retriever mix. She was owner surrender to a small shelter because she would climb there 4 foot chain link fence. It is safe to see this girl will either need a taller chain link fence or possibly a privacy fence. She is now in a foster home and they say she is the sweetest girl ever though and anyone would be lucky to have her!! She is great with everybody and everything, so she is kid, dog and cat friendly. She is currently looking for a forever home and will be available for adoption after June 17th. Plum’s adoption fee of $300+tax includes spay, rabies/distemper/bordetella vaccines, dewormer, microchip, heartworm negative, on preventative and health certificate from veterinarian. You can apply to adopt her at www.luckymuttsrescue.org/adoption-form/. If you have any questions please feel free to contact us via email at info.luckymuttsrescue@gmail.com, Call/Text us at 262-260-9715, or message them on their Facebook page!