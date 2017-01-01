Won’t you consider this sweet, special needs beauty?

Autumn is approximately 7-8 years old and is a heartworm survivor, so will need to be on heart worm preventative for the rest of her life. She is listed as a shepherd mix and has a very pretty brindle coat.What we know about her is, she was brought into a vet by someone and she was almost dead. They did not know what happened to her, but they did not think that she would survive. She had her rear leg removed and was found to be heart worm positive, so was treated for heart worms when she was strong enough. She was taken home by a family and they did not continue her heartworm prevention, so the heartworms returned.They brought her to the clinic for treatment and abandoned her there. She had been at the clinic for 9 months waiting for someone to give her a chance, and Lucky Mutts had to give her that chance! She is missing her hind leg, but gets around pretty darn well without it. We know she is good with cats and kids. She needs to lose a little weight. We know from the lady in OK that she is dog selective, so does not get along with all dogs. We will add more info after she has settled in at her fosters house for a few days! Her adoption fee of $150+tax includes spay, rabies/distemper/bordetella vaccines, dewormer, microchip, heartworm negative, on preventative medication and health certificate. You can apply to adopt him at www.luckymuttsrescue.org/adoption-form/

If you have any questions please feel free to contact us via email at info.luckymuttsrescue@gmail.com, Call/Text us at 262-260-9715, or message them on their Facebook page!