ADOPT BOWTIE! Bowtie’s foster says that he’s the most calmest and snuggly dog!
Bowtie is an estimated one year old husky mix. He came into the shelter as a stray with the cutest Bow-Tie collar. How this handsome friendly boy didn’t have a family that came to claim him we don’t know, but now he is a lucky Mutt and looking for his forever home! He is good with other dogs and did very well with all the strangers at his foster’s party. He weighs around 30-40 pounds. Bowtie’s adoption fee of $350+tax includes neuter, rabies/distemper/bordetella vaccines, dewormer, microchip, heartworm negative and on preventative and health certificate from veterinarian. You can apply to adopt her at www.luckymuttsrescue.org/adoption-form/. If you have any questions please feel free to contact us via email at info.luckymuttsrescue@gmail.com, Call/Text us at 262-260-9715, or message us on our Facebook page!