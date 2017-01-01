ADOPT Brownie-She loves kids and other dogs!

Brownie is an approximate 3 year old spayed female. She is believed to be a bull dog mix. Her personality is very affectionate, she loves to be around people. Loves napping on the couch and wants to be around family.

Brownie loves kids, other dogs (would love to play but if other doesn’t want to she will go back by her human) cats again she wants to play but knows not to get too close. If cat ignores her she will leave it alone on her own otherwise simply saying “leave it” or “that’s a no” and brownie will leave the cat alone. Brownie has separation anxiety and will cry and chew if left alone. Brownie is a huge lover. She is so calm that you will forget she is there. She also reminds you that no matter what is going on that she loves you. Her favorite toy is any chew toy or any toy you want to use to play with her. She will run or walk or play in the yard. Then will be happy to just be a couch potato.”

Brownie arrived in Wisconsin March 3rd from Florida, where she was abandoned in the Everglades to fend for herself.

Her adoption fee of $300+tax each includes spay, rabies/distemper/bordetella vaccines, dewormer, microchip, heartworm negative, on preventative and health certificate from veterinarian. You can apply to adopt them at www.luckymuttsrescue.org/adopt. If you have any questions please feel free to contact us via email at info.luckymuttsrescue@gmail.com, Call/Text us at 262-260-9715, or message them on their Facebook page!