Adopt ChaCha-Rescued from Abuse & Neglect, he is still so loving

**ARRIVING SOON, APPLY TODAY TO ADOPT** Chacha is believed to be a possible Rhodesian Ridgeback mix. Honestly he came into the shelter so skinny it’s hard to tell his possible breed mix. He was taken from a home do too obvious animal cruelty and neglect. He has been with the shelter and in a foster home for almost 2 weeks and has put on quite a bit of weight and feeling so much better. He was named ChaCha by the volunteers at the shelter because he would stand up on his hind legs and dance around when he would see you coming. As poorly as he was treated he is still just so loving and friendly. His owners were found guilty owners were found guilty of animal cruelty and neglect and now he is able to look for his forever home. His adoption fee of $250+tax includes neuter, rabies/distemper/bordetella vaccines, dewormer, microchip, heartworm negative and on preventative and health certificate from veterinarian. You can apply to adopt him at http://luckymuttsrescue.org/adoption-form/. If you have any questions please feel free to contact us via email at info.luckymuttsrescue@gmail.com, Call/Text us at 262-260-9715, or message us on our Facebook page