Daisy Mae has arrived and is ready for her new home! Daisy Mae is an approximate one-year-old Pyrenees mix. She was found on a property with over 30 other dogs. She and many others were taken in by rescue volunteers. She has been in a foster home for several weeks and was shy and timid at first but is such a sweetheart and just wants love.

Daisy Mae’s adoption fee of $350+tax includes spay, rabies/distemper/bordetella vaccines, dewormer, microchip, heartworm negative and on preventative and health certificate from veterinarian. You can apply to adopt her at www.luckymuttsrescue.org/adoption-form/. If you have any questions please feel free to contact us via email at info.luckymuttsrescue@gmail.com, Call/Text us at 262-260-9715, or message us on our Facebook page