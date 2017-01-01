ADOPT FISH! He’s move in ready and good with kids and cats!

Cute small dog alert!!

FISH – 1.5 yr Weenie/Scottie mix male, good with kids, cats, house broken. Move in ready! His adoption fee of $350+tax includes neuter, rabies/distemper/bordetella vaccines, dewormer, microchip, heartworm negative, on prevention and a health certificate from veterinarian. You can apply to adopt him at www.luckymuttsrescue.org/adopt. If you have any questions please feel free to contact us via email at info.luckymuttsrescue@gmail.com, Call/Text us at 262-260-9715, or message us on our Facebook page