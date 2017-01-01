ADOPT Jimmy! He’s a great lab mix

Check out this handsome mutt!

Jimmy is a great dog, he is an estimated 1-2 years old. He is a neutered male lab mix. Jimmy comes from a small shelter where he seemed to go unnoticed as just another one of the black puppies that have such a hard time getting attention and getting adopted. The shelter asked if Lucky Mutts Rescue could help find Jimmy his forever home. His to adoption fee of $350+tax includes neuter, rabies/distemper/bordetella vaccines, dewormer, microchip, heartworm negative, on preventative and health certificate from veterinarian. You can apply to adopt him atwww.luckymuttsrescue.org/adoption-form/. If you have any questions please feel free to contact us via email at info.luckymuttsrescue@gmail.com, Call/Text us at 262-260-9715, or message them on their Facebook page!