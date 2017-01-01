Logan is such a handsome puppy!
Logan is an approximate four to five month old male lab mix. Found as a stray and not wanting the sweet little boy to have to stay in the shelter they reached out for a rescue to help him. Logan is a sweetheart and a fighter, he’s been in his foster home because he survived parvo. He is doing great and now looking for his forever home. His adoption fee of $350+tax includes neuter, rabies/distemper/bordetella vaccines, dewormer, microchip, and health certificate. You can apply to adopt him atwww.luckymuttsrescue.org/adoption-form/