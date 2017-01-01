Adopt Logan! Sweet lab mix pup!

Logan is such a handsome puppy!

Logan is an approximate four to five month old male lab mix. Found as a stray and not wanting the sweet little boy to have to stay in the shelter they reached out for a rescue to help him. Logan is a sweetheart and a fighter, he’s been in his foster home because he survived parvo. He is doing great and now looking for his forever home. His adoption fee of $350+tax includes neuter, rabies/distemper/bordetella vaccines, dewormer, microchip, and health certificate. You can apply to adopt him atwww.luckymuttsrescue.org/adoption-form/

If you have any questions please feel free to contact us via email at info.luckymuttsrescue@gmail.com, Call/Text us at 262-260-9715, or message them on their Facebook page!