Adopt Maxx! He’s good with other dogs and kids!

Maxx is an approximately 7 months old and believed to be a Belgian Malinois mix. Maxx is now a member of the Lucky Mutts crew. He is currently in a foster home and as we learn more about Maxx we will update his profile and his pictures. He is good with other dogs and kids. He tested fine with the foster’s cat, but did want to play. He is looking for his forever home and will be available for adoption July 9th. His adoption fee of $350+tax includes neuter, rabies/distemper/bordetella vaccines, dewormer, microchip, tested heartworm negative, on preventative and health certificate. You can apply to adopt him at www.luckymuttsrescue.org/adoption-form/

If you have any questions please feel free to contact us via email at info.luckymuttsrescue@gmail.com, Call/Text us at 262-260-9715, or message them on their Facebook page!