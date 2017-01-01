ADOPT ME! I am Cookie Sugar Loaf and I’m a Boxer mix puppy

ADOPT ME! Cookie Sugar Loaf is a boxer, possible border collie mix. Her mom is a boxer mix that came into a small shelter after she was abandoned because she was pregnant. She and her siblings were born in a foster home in Oklahoma and then arrived in Wisconsin March 26th. She and her siblings will be available for adoption in a few short weeks and are still looking for their forever homes. Cookie Sugar Loaf’s adoption fee of $350+tax includes spay, rabies/distemper/bordetella vaccines, dewormer, microchip and health certificate from veterinarian. You can apply to adopt her at http://luckymuttsrescue.org/adoption-form/. If you have any questions please feel free to contact us via email at info.luckymuttsrescue@gmail.com, Call/Text us at 262-260-9715, or message them on their Facebook page!