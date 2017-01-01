Hey everyone my name is Aspen! I’m a 2-3 year old beautiful silver pittie. I’m about 65 pounds so I’m kind of a chubby little girl mom says we’re working on my weight loss. I have a gentle demeanor and a docile personality. I love everyone I come in contact with. When I first meet people I might seem like I have higher energy but once you get to know me you see I’m a pretty low energy kind of girl. I love to take walks and I like to snuggle up on the couch. I’m housebroken and do not need to be crated. I love to play ball and can entertain myself for hours. I would do best with non-dominant dogs as the ones that are crazy kind of intimidate me. I do know my basic commands I’m spayed microchipped and up-to-date with vaccinations and would love to find my own forever home could that be you! Apply today!! Go to www.woofgangrescue.com to apply for Aspen! Adoption fee $100