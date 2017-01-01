ADOPT ME! I’m Barton and I am a happy 2 year-old Lab mix!

Are you looking for a low key guy that is clearly good with other dogs? Barton is your guy! Barton is a 2 year old Lab Retriever mix who arrived in Wisconsin in March. He is a sweet, gentle boy who is a bit shy when first meeting new people but has really blossomed in his foster home, and now loves to get attention and especially loves when his oh so soft and silky, low-shedding coat is petted. He is a well behaved, low maintenance dog who walks beautifully on a leash and aims to please his owner. He has a ball playing with the other dogs in his home and wants nothing more than to become your new best friend. If you are looking for a truly “move in ready” fun loving easy going buddy, Barton is your guy.

His adoption fee of $350+tax includes neuter, rabies/distemper/bordetella vaccines, dewormer, microchip, heartworm negative, on prevention and a health certificate from veterinarian. You can apply to adopt him at http://luckymuttsrescue.org/adoption-form/

If you have any questions please feel free to contact us via email at info.luckymuttsrescue@gmail.com, Call/Text us at 262-260-9715, or message Lucky Mutts Rescue on their Facebook page