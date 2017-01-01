ADOPT ME! I’m Barton and I am a happy dog!

Look at this happy guy! Barton wasn’t initially scheduled to be brought up from Oklahoma yesterday, but we found out his time was up and we couldn’t leave him! Barton is around 2 years old. He has done well with kids and other dogs and has already started playing with the other dog in his foster home. His adoption fee of $350+tax includes neuter, rabies/distemper/bordetella vaccines, dewormer, microchip, heartworm negative, on prevention and a health certificate from veterinarian. You can apply to adopt him at www.luckymuttsrescue.org/adopt. If you have any questions please feel free to contact us via email at info.luckymuttsrescue@gmail.com, Call/Text us at 262-260-9715, or message Lucky Mutts Rescue on their Facebook page