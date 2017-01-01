ADOPT ME! I’m Brie and beyond cute!

How cute is little Brie?! Brie is a nine week old female and what you might call your classic Heinze 57. Her mom is a bulldog/lab mix and dad is believed to be a pointer or possible Aussie mix. Mom was dumped out in the country and an older couple took her in and very quickly found out that she was pregnant. The couple has been taking care of mama and her 6 babies and as much as they love them and think they are so sweet, they cannot afford to keep. Brie and her siblings are now hoping to find their forever homes. Brie and the rest of her siblings arrived in Wisconsin February 19th! Her adoption fee of $350+tax each includes spay, rabies/distemper/bordetella vaccines, dewormer, microchip and health certificate from veterinarian. You can apply to adopt them at www.luckymuttsrescue.org/adopt. If you have any questions please feel free to contact us via email at info.luckymuttsrescue@gmail.com, Call/Text us at 262-260-9715, or message them on their Facebook page