ADOPT ME! I’m Champ the best friend you never thought you needed!

ADOPT ME! My name is CHAMP! Champ is super sweet and has gotten no interest! He is 2 year old lab/hound mix who loves to go on walks, cuddle, and is truly the best friend you never thought you needed. Champ was living a tough life as stray in Oklahoma for awhile and was in horrible condition before he was brought in to a local shelter. After spending some time at foster care in Oklahoma, Champ is now being fostered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and is doing very well. Although he can seem timid at first, all this boy wants to do is be a big goofball and take up as much space on your bed as possible. Champ is very “chill” and would prefer to lay around relaxing, but does have the occasional short energy burst because he is still quite young and loving his life off the street! He is crate trained, house trained, good on a leash, likes going on runs, loves older kids, and is an all around sweetheart. Champ also does very well with other dogs in social settings, and is learning that he is not a stray anymore and that it is okay to share toys with his foster brother. He was tested with a cat and showed no interest, so he could most likely live with a cat. In pictures, he looks like he has black ticking color, but he is regrowing his hair back and should most likely be a mostly red color when it regrows. All in all, if you are looking for a great running buddy, a new edition to your family, or even a faithful companion who will never leave your side, Champ is the right dog for you! His adoption fee of $350+tax includes neuter, rabies/distemper/bordetella vaccines, dewormer, microchip, heartworm negative, on prevention and a health certificate from veterinarian. You can apply to adopt him at www.luckymuttsrescue.org/adopt. If you have any questions please feel free to contact us via email at info.luckymuttsrescue@gmail.com, Call/Text us at 262-260-9715, or message us on our Facebook page