ADOPT ME! I’m Deeogie, I want to find a furever lap to cuddle on!

Why is this cute little guy not adopted yet? Look at this face! Deeogie is an approximate one to two year old male chihuahua mix. He is currently enjoying life and laps in his foster home but he would like to find his forever home! He is good with other dogs and has been around cats and children. His adoption fee of $350+tax each includes neuter, rabies/distemper/bordetella vaccines, dewormer, microchip, heartworm negative and on preventative and health certificate from veterinarian. You can apply to adopt at http://www.luckymuttsrescue.org/adopt. If you have any questions please feel free to contact us via email at info.luckymuttsrescue@gmail.com, Call/Text us at 262-260-9715, or message them on their Facebook page