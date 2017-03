ADOPT ME! I’m Eskimo I want a furever family to go for walks with

Hi my name is Eskimo! I am a two-year-old pity mix in search of my own furever home! I am working very hard on my basic commands and already know sit and lay down! I am the adventurous type of guy looking for a fun family! I do love to do training and would love to find a family that will continue to teach me new things! I do enjoy going for walks and playing ball! I would love a home of my very own could that be with you?! ​Adoption fee: $100 Apply for me today WOOF GANG RESCUE