ADOPT ME! I’m Eskimo I will be your snuggle buddy

Do you need a new snuggle buddy? Eskimo is looking for his furever home. This sweet, fun-loving, 2-year-old pittie mix will win your heart the instant you meet him. He loves to play, but also loves to snuggle. He adores going for walks and going to the dog park. He is great with kids, too!! Apply today at www.woofgangrescue.com if interested in making this sweet pup a part of your family!