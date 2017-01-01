ADOPT ME! I’m Ida and I am great with everyone and everything!

We love the smooshy faces!! Ida is an approximate one year old, soon to be spayed female American Bulldog. Ida’s Foster in Oklahoma says she is a sweet girl and good with everything, cats, kids and dogs! She is house trained and knows some commands. Ida had 13 puppies so she is currently still working on getting her girlish figure back. Ida arrived in Wisconsin January 22nd.

Her adoption fee of $350+tax includes spay, rabies/distemper/bordetella vaccines, microchip, dewormed, heartworm negative, on prevention and a health certificate from veterinarian. You can apply to adopt her at www.luckymuttsrescue.org/adopt. If you have any questions please feel free to contact us via email at info.luckymuttsrescue@gmail.com, Call/Text us at 262-260-9715, or message them on their Facebook page!