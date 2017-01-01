**Good with dogs, cats and kids and already housebroken** Jett was listed as an Aussie mix at the very overcrowded shelter that he came into as a stray in Oklahoma. The shelter was going to be forced to start euthanizing dogs due to overcrowding, Jett was able to get on Lucky Mutts Rescue transport and arrived in Wisconsin March 26th. Jett is approximately one year old neutered male, so he has the energy of a big puppy. Jett’s foster says he is good with other dogs and cats. Jett has a cheerful and enthusiastic personality!
Jett is a sweetheart and just wants to find his forever home and show his family how much he loves them. Jett’s adoption fee of $350+tax includes neuter, rabies/distemper/bordetella vaccines, dewormer, microchip, heartworm negative and on preventative and health certificate from veterinarian. You can apply to adopt her at http://luckymuttsrescue.org/adoption-form/If you have any questions please feel free to contact us via email at info.luckymuttsrescue@gmail.com, Call/Text us at 262-260-9715, or message us on our Facebook page!