ADOPT ME! I’m Jett and I have a cheerful and enthusiastic personality!

**Good with dogs, cats and kids and already housebroken** Jett was listed as an Aussie mix at the very overcrowded shelter that he came into as a stray in Oklahoma. The shelter was going to be forced to start euthanizing dogs due to overcrowding, Jett was able to get on Lucky Mutts​ Rescue transport and arrived in Wisconsin March 26th. Jett is approximately one year old neutered male, so he has the energy of a big puppy. Jett’s foster says he is good with other dogs and cats. Jett has a cheerful and enthusiastic personality!

Jett is a sweetheart and just wants to find his forever home and show his family how much he loves them. Jett’s adoption fee of $350+tax includes neuter, rabies/distemper/bordetella vaccines, dewormer, microchip, heartworm negative and on preventative and health certificate from veterinarian. You can apply to adopt her at http://luckymuttsrescue.org/adoption-form/If you have any questions please feel free to contact us via email at info.luckymuttsrescue@gmail.com, Call/Text us at 262-260-9715, or message us on our Facebook page!