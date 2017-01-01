Adopt Me! I’m Lexi & I’m a Sweet Outgoing Girl!

*Arriving January 15th, apply TODAY to adopt!* Lexi is a smaller female shepherd mix who came in to a small overcrowded shelter and because she was such a sweet outgoing girl a volunteer decided that she deserved more time to find a family. She was moved to a boarding facility and unfortunately no families were able to see her there so they reached out for a rescue to help her. She will be arriving January 15th. Her adoption fee of $350+tax includes spay, rabies/distemper/bordetella vaccines, microchip, dewormed and health certificate from veterinarian. You can apply to adopt her at www.luckymuttsrescue.org/adopt. If you have any questions please feel free to contact us via email at info.luckymuttsrescue@gmail.com, Call/Text us at 262-260-9715, or message then on their Facebook page!