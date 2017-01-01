ADOPT ME! I’m Lucy and I was rescued from the Florida Everglades

Lucy has gotten NO interest! Please SHARE so we can find her a home! Hello my name is Lucy! I am a two to three year old female pointer mix. I moved from the Florida Everglades to Wisconsin on March 3rd and I’m not quite sure what to think. I woke up to snow for the first time and it’s COLD! I have a foster brother who I didn’t let come near me for 2 full days, but now we like to play (on my terms). I will love to play more in the future but am still getting used to feeling safe. I love my humans and love to cuddle. I even wait to eat until they are done! Oh, I don’t mind cats or rodents, in fact I don’t even notice them. I really, really, really like a comfy couch and could sleep in it all day long. Lucy’s adoption fee of $300+tax includes spay, rabies/distemper/bordetella vaccine, dewormer, microchipped, heartworm negative and on preventative and health certificate from veterinarian. You can apply to adopt her at www.luckymuttsrescue.org/adopt. If you have any questions please feel free to contact us via email at info.luckymuttsrescue@gmail.com, Call/Text us at 262-260-9715, or message them on their Facebook page