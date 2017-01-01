ADOPT ME! I’m Mavis I’m the perfect “Pocket Pittie”

Hey guys, Miss Mavis here. I am patiently awaiting my own forever home. I adore playing ball and can keep myself playing for hours!! I love to play fetch, I like to think of myself as quite the little retriever. Truth be told I’m a pocket pittie I’m kind of short but I’ve got a lot of love to give. When I came into rescue I was severely emaciated coming from another group, my foster home took the time to spend time with me and give me some groceries but now she says I’m a little on the chubby side so we are watching how much I eat. She said that she super surprised that I am not food bowl aggressive or treat aggressive I am very happy to share those things with my family. I would love to find somewhere with a nice fenced-in yard for me to run around in although it’s not mandatory I just like to stretch my little legs. I am house broken and 100% crate trained I don’t even make a peep in the crate I’m so very quiet. I would really love to find my own forever home! My adoption fee has been sponsored so it’s only $50.00!!!! I am fixed, up to date with vaccinations, as well as microchipped. Please apply for me today!! Go to www.woofgangrescue.com