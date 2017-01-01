ADOPT ME! I’m Phoebe and cute as a button

**NEW ARRIVAL** Phoebe is an approx 6 year old Maltese and shih zhu mix. She came to Lucky Mutts from a local shelter and is cute as a button! This petite girl may be a tri-pod but can sure run fast! Phoebe’s adoption fee is $200 which includes Rabies/brodetella/distemper vaccines, deworming, microchip, heartworm negative and on preventative and health certificate from veterinarian. If you are interested in adopting this sweetheart please apply for adoption at www.luckymuttsrescue.org you can also contact us at info.luckymuttsrescue@gmail.com or call at 262-260-9715.