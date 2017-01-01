ADOPT ME! I’m Sabrina and I am a cute Husky/Lab Mix!

LOOK AT THAT ADORABLE NOSE! Sabrina is a 8 week old husky/lab mix, her mom is Shasta who was more than likely abandoned when her owners realized she was going to have puppies. This sad story happens quite often but a small shelter took them in and reached out to rescues to help save and take care of this family. She and her family are currently in a foster in Oklahoma and will be arriving in mid- January. Her adoption fee of $350+tax includes spay, rabies/distemper/bordetella vaccines, microchip, dewormed and health certificate from veterinarian.

You can apply to adopt at LUCKY MUTTS RESCUE ADOPTION If you have any questions please feel free to contact us via email at info.luckymuttsrescue@gmail.com, Call/Text us at 262-260-9715, or message us them on their facebook page at LUCKY MUTTS RESCUE FACEBOOK