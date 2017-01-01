ADOPT ME! I’m Tiny Tim and I’m ADORABLE!

*This cutie will be arriving January 15th apply to adopt him TODAY!*

This little cutie is Tiny Tim, he came in as a stray and originally was belived to be a shepherd mix with his size and petite features they are not exactly sure what he is mixed with or that he will get to be that large. He is estimated to be 12 weeks or so and adorable! He will be arriving in Wisconsin January 15th. He is currently in a loving foster home in Oklahoma and is looking for his forever home. His adoption fee of $350+tax includes neuter, rabies/distemper/bordetella vaccines, microchip, dewormed and a health certificate from veterinarian. You can apply to adopt him at www.luckymuttsrescue.org/adopt. If you have any questions please feel free to contact us via email at info.luckymuttsrescue@gmail.com, Call/Text us at 262-260-9715, or message them on our Facebook page!