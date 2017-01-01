ADOPT ME! Meet Gertrude. She is a Gorgeous German Shepherd Mix

Have you seen Gertrude?! She is gorgeous! She just arrived to Wisconsin and is looking for her forever home! She is an approximately 3 year old German Shepard mix. She has an amazing sweet, mellow disposition, but is not a pushover. She hasn’t let her foster brothers push her around. She seems to think she is a lap dog and just wants to cuddle. She is super soft and just a doll. She seems to have a fear of stairs, which we are working on. She LOVES car rides and walks. She walks well on the sidewalk, but pulls hard when we go out on the leash to go to the bathroom. She’s working very hard on her housebreaking, she’s a smart girl and will catch on soon. She likes to jump up (gently) to greet me and leans in for hugs. She is not a fan of stairs, probably from never having to use them before, but can learn. Her adoption fee of $350+tax includes spay, rabies/distemper/bordetella vaccines, microchip, dewormed, heartworm negative, on prevention and a health certificate from veterinarian. You can apply to adopt her at www.luckymuttsrescue.org/adopt. If you have any questions please feel free to contact us via email at info.luckymuttsrescue@gmail.com, Call/Text us at 262-260-9715, or message them on their Facebook page!