ADOPT ME! Meet Joanie, She is a 3 month old Boston Terrier Mix

Joanie is having fun in her foster home, but would LOVE her forever home! Joanie is about 3 months old and believed to be a Boston Terrier mix. Joanie and her siblings were dumped off by a home that thankfully works very hard to help dogs. She and three siblings stayed in Oklahoma to find homes, her brother’s Lenny and Squiggy joined Lucky Mutts Rescue last month and have both been adopted. She is hoping to find a great forever home just like them, Joanie and the rest of her siblings arrived in Wisconsin February 19th! Her adoption fee of $350+tax each includes spay, rabies/distemper/bordetella vaccines, dewormer, microchip and health certificate from veterinarian. You can apply to adopt them at www.luckymuttsrescue.org/adopt. If you have any questions please feel free to contact us via email at info.luckymuttsrescue@gmail.com, Call/Text us at 262-260-9715, or message them on their Facebook page!