ADOPT ME! Meet Missy she has a personality that brings both energy & cuddles

Meet Missy! Missy is a female, three year old pit bull with a personality that brings both energy and cuddles. She loves going for walks and definitely loves to play, but when it’s time to settle down she’s perfectly content to just snuggle up next to you for some petting and belly rubs. Missy can be shy at first and is currently doesn’t like large crowds, but once she warms up to your she is very loving. She is not a fan of the crate, but has done very well with being home alone. Missy enjoys going for a car ride and will stick by you when outside. Because of her keen interest in small animals it’s recommended she not be in a home will cats or other small pets. Missy’s adoption fee of $100+tax includes her spay, Rabies, Distemper, and Bordatella shots, a microchip, heartworm negative and on prevention, dewormed, and a certified veterinary inspection. You can apply to adopt her at www.luckymuttsrescue.org/adopt. If you have any questions please feel free to contact us via email at info.luckymuttsrescue@gmail.com, Call/Text us at 262-260-9715, or message them our Facebook