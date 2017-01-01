ADOPT ME! My name is Angel and I am truly that!

Poor little Angel has gotten no interest! Just look at this precious face! This wonderful little momma is hoping to find forever homes for her babies and her self. Angel is a 1-2 year old Chihuahua. She is approximately 10-15 pounds. Angel and her 3 little babies, Ash, Boss and Annie came in as strays to a small over flowing shelter in Oklahoma and came to Wisconsin on March 26th. She is currently in a foster home with other dogs and cats. Angel’s adoption fee of $350+tax includes spay, rabies/distemper/bordetella vaccines, dewormer, microchip, heartworm negative and on preventative and health certificate from veterinarian. You can apply to adopt her at www.luckymuttsrescue.org/adoption-form/. If you have any questions please feel free to contact us via email at info.luckymuttsrescue@gmail.com, Call/Text us at 262-260-9715, or message us on our Facebook page!