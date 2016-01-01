ADOPT ME! My name is HUCK I love every person I meet

Handsome (and photogenic!) Huck is STILL looking for his furever home. He would love to find a new home before the Holidays. Are you out there?

Huck is approx 2 year old (est DOB 05/25/2014) neutered male Australian Cattle Dog mix weighing in at around 50 lbs. He came from a small, rural shelter in Oklahoma and has been in Wisconsin waiting for his forever home since June. He is great with kids, he has been fostered with a 3 year old and a 6 year old. He could possibly live with other dogs, but he is dog reactive to dogs his size or larger, so he would be best as an only dog or possibly a submissive smaller dog. He is fine with cats after a proper introduction. He is moderate energy level. He gets bursts of energy, but also knows how to lay down and relax. He still needs work on the leash. He likes to playfully bite the leash while he’s walking and he pulls. He has been great with his housebreaking, but with any male dog, it’s common that he may mark for the first day. He’s doing well with crating. He is crated at night and whines for a few minutes, but then goes to sleep. He will make a great dog for an experienced dog owner. He has beautiful coloring and gets a lot of interest from people everywhere he goes. He loves every person that he meets and craves attention.

Huck’s adoption fee of $100+tax includes neuter, rabies/distemper/bordetella vaccines, microchip, dewormed, heartworm negative and on preventative and health certificate from veterinarian. Accepting adoption applications at www.luckymuttsrescue.org you can also contact us via info.luckymuttsrescue@gmail.com call or text at 262-260-9715. He is part of the Foster to Adopt program!