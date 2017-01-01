ADOPT ME! My name is Kaia-I’m looking for a loving patient home

Kaia is an approx 2 year old (est DOB 12/1/2014) female Australian Shepherd mix weighing in at approx 45 lbs. Kaia is a ball fanatic, a people fanatic, and a hug fanatic. She’s focused and smart, and so very sweet-prepare yourself for the LOVE. Kaia was rescued from a small rural high kill shelter in Oklahoma having come in to the shelter as a stray. Kaia arrived in Wisconsin on October 4th, 2015. She was adopted but is now finding herself back in our care. After being adopted for more than a year, she is being returned because she is acting out in fear against the kids of the family. Kaia will need someone who will take the time and patience to work with her and regain her trust. With her being fearful, we recommend a family with no young kids. Kaia will be very scared and untrusting in a new environment (How would you feel after being returned for more than a year in a familiar environment) and may take a few days to come out of her shell, but when she does, she is a great girl. Kaia’s adoption fee of $100+tax includes spay, rabies/distemper/bordetella vaccines, microchip with lifetime registration, dewormed, heartworm negative and on preventative and health certificate from veterinarian. You can apply to adopt her at www.luckymuttsrescue.org/adopt. If you have any questions please feel free to contact us via email at info.luckymuttsrescue@gmail.com, Call/Text us at 262-260-9715, or message us on our Facebook page!