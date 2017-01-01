ADOPT ME! My name is Mike. I’m a diamond in the rough

Mike is an approximately 3 year old male dachsund​ mix, who was transferred to us from a small Oklahoma shelter earlier this year.

Mike loves walks, and is learning to be more playful, but to him, strangers can still be kind of scary. What Mike really needs is a person or family who has patience and understanding, and will respect his need for slow, calm introductions. When he is anxious, he can begin to act protective or possessive of a person he’s comfortable with. It’s definitely something that can be managed with patience and training.