Mike is an approximately 3 year old male dachsund mix, who was transferred to us from a small Oklahoma shelter earlier this year.
Mike loves walks, and is learning to be more playful, but to him, strangers can still be kind of scary. What Mike really needs is a person or family who has patience and understanding, and will respect his need for slow, calm introductions. When he is anxious, he can begin to act protective or possessive of a person he’s comfortable with. It’s definitely something that can be managed with patience and training.
He’s housebroken, and pretty good about his crate. He will need to always be leashed, or have a yard with a 6 foot fence, because he can jump short fences and baby gates like a tiny gazelle. He should be the only dog in the home, and he would most likely harass a cat.
He’s working hard on being more social with his foster mom, but he’s still got a ways to go. Mike is starting to open up and let go of some of his fear, and can’t wait to meet the person or people who will commit to helping him continue the journey to being a happy, relaxed pup.
Mike is part of our Diamonds in the Ruff program, which means his potential adopters will have an extended vetting and meet and greet process, to ensure they are a great fit for this little guy and fully understand his needs. He will also go home on a foster to adopt basis. 50% of his adoption fee will be set aside specifically to help future Diamonds – other dogs often considered “less adoptable” because of special circumstances such as medical issues or behavior problems that require management.
Mike’s adoption fee is $250+tax . The fee includes his neutering, all age appropriate vaccinations, microchip, and at least one round of dewormer. He has been tested and is heartworm negative and current on prevention, and has a health certificate from a veterinarian. You can apply to adopt him at www.luckymuttsrescue.org/adopt. If you have any questions please feel free to contact us via email at info.luckymuttsrescue@gmail.com, Call/Text us at 262-260-9715, or message us on our Facebook page!