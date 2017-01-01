ADOPT ME! My name is Mike. I’m a sweet little guy!

LOOK AT MIKE’S BEAUTIFUL BRINDLE COAT! Mike is more than just looks, too. He’s such a sweet little guy. Mike Wisowski is a young, neutered male dachshund mix who came into a small shelter in Oklahoma. Mike is working very hard on his crate training and is housebroken. He and his two siblings made their way to Wisconsin on December 18th. Mike’s adoption fee is $350+Tax which includes his neuter, Rabies, Distemper, and Bordatella shots, a microchip, heartworm negative and on prevention, dewormed, and a certified veterinary inspection. You can apply to adopt him at www.luckymuttsrescue.org/adopt. If you have any questions please feel free to contact us via email at info.luckymuttsrescue@gmail.com, Call/Text us at 262-260-9715, or message us on our Facebook page!