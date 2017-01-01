ADOPT ME! My name is Nutmeg, I’m an excellent well behaved girl!

NUTMEG IS FULL OF PERSONALITY! Nutmeg is an estimated 10 months to 1 year old heeler/setter mix. She made her way to Wisconsin on November 27th. She is an excellent well behaved girl. She does need work on jumping up, which we are working on, she’s just so excited to see you! She has been great with housebreaking with no accidents. With her being a herding breed, she will need lots of exercise in her new home. She wears herself out in her foster home by playing with the resident dog and running in the yard. She would love to go for long walks/runs and would thrive with training/agility classes and puzzle toys. Once she is tired out, she will curl right up next to you. Nutmeg is good with kids, dogs, and cats. She is leary of men when she first meets them and might greet them with a tough bark, but after a little bit, she warms up. She’s a nice size of around 35 pounds and wont get much bigger. Nutmeg has a beautiful soft, speckled coat and a floofy tail.

Nutmeg’s adoption fee is $350+Tax which includes her spay, Rabies, Distemper, and Bordatella shots, a microchip, heartworm negative and on prevention, dewormed, and a certified veterinary inspection. You can apply to adopt her at www.luckymuttsrescue.org/adopt. If you have any questions please feel free to contact us via email at info.luckymuttsrescue@gmail.com, Call/Text us at 262-260-9715, or message us on our Facebook page!

Image may contain: dog