ADOPT ME! My name is Peter I’m A Basset Mix!

Peter aka Mike is ready to go home after making the long drive up from Oklahoma this past weekend. Peter is an adult, neutered male Basset mix who came into a small shelter in Oklahoma. His current foster believes he is housebroken from what she’s seen so far. He is friendly, but will take longer to bond with a male owner as he is currently nervous around men. Peter’s adoption fee is $350+Tax which includes his neuter, Rabies, Distemper, and Bordatella shots, a microchip, heartworm negative and on prevention, dewormed, and a certified veterinary inspection. You can apply to adopt him at www.luckymuttsrescue.org/adopt. If you have any questions please feel free to contact us via email at info.luckymuttsrescue@gmail.com, Call/Text us at 262-260-9715, or message us on our Facebook page!