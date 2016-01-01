Peter aka Mike is ready to go home after making the long drive up from Oklahoma this past weekend. Peter is an adult, neutered male Basset mix who came into a small shelter in Oklahoma. His current foster believes he is housebroken from what she’s seen so far. He is friendly, but will take longer to bond with a male owner as he is currently nervous around men. Peter’s adoption fee is $350+Tax which includes his neuter, Rabies, Distemper, and Bordatella shots, a microchip, heartworm negative and on prevention, dewormed, and a certified veterinary inspection. You can apply to adopt him at www.luckymuttsrescue.org/adopt. If you have any questions please feel free to contact us via email at info.luckymuttsrescue@gmail.com, Call/Text us at 262-260-9715, or message us on our Facebook page!