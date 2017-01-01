ADOPT ME! My Name Is Polar Bear, I’m A Beautiful Pyrenees Mix

Polar Bear is a 1 1/2 year old, beautiful, Pyrenees mix who came in as a stray to a small shelter in Oklahoma. Polar Bear weighs 78 lbs and could stand to eat a few more groceries. Polar bear’s foster home in Wisconsin says he is awesome with kids! He is good with other dogs and didn’t even seem to care about the cats at the shelter or the vets office. Polar bear is a big boy who likes to run and get plenty of exercise, if you have a nice big fenced-in yard he would love to play with you in it, he may also want to take walks with you too. He would benefit from some basic training. His father also says he is calm inside the house but just needs his daily exercise. He arrived in Wisconsin on December 18th. Polar Bear’s adoption fee is $350+Tax which includes neuter, Rabies, Distemper, and Bordatella shots, a microchip, heartworm negative and on prevention, a dose of dewormer and a certified veterinary inspection.

You can apply to adopt at LUCKY MUTTS RESCUE ADOPTION If you have any questions please feel free to contact us via email at info.luckymuttsrescue@gmail.com, Call/Text us at 262-260-9715, or message us them on their facebook page at LUCKY MUTTS RESCUE FACEBOOK