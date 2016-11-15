ADOPT ME! My name is Rain and I’m a SUPER GIRL!

Rain is an approx 2 yr old (est DOB 08/05/2014) spayed female Pointer mix weighing in at approx 45 lbs and is fully grown. Rescued from a small rural shelter in Oklahoma, Rain arrived in WI July 31st She has ALOT of energy to burn, loves to be outside, we have a big yard with a fence and seems like that is best for her. Walks, runs and the dog park she loves too. She gets along with other dogs great

When it’s time to relax, she snuggles right away, loves to give kisses and get belly rubs. She is only crated when we are gone, she definitely does not enjoy it, but goes in willing with a treat, so she knows it isn’t a punishment. She likes to snuggle at night in bed with us. She has learned a lot of basic commands and listens relatively well. Does really well at the groomers.

She has been around kids of all ages and she loves them as much as they love her! Rain was adopted shortly after arriving in Wisconsin, but is being returned because she isn’t getting along with the current adopters other dog. Rain’s adoption fee of $300+tax includes spay, rabies/distemper/bordetella vaccines, microchip, dewormed, heartworm negative and on preventative and health certificate from veterinarian. You can apply to adopt her at www.luckymuttsrescue.org/adopt. If you have any questions please feel free to contact us via email at info.luckymuttsrescue@gmail.com, Call/Text us at 262-260-9715, or message us on our Facebook page! ***Rain is part of our Foster to Adopt program! If you are interested in learning more about it please contact us for further information!***