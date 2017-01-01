ADOPT ME! My name is TAZ and I am SUPER COOL!

Taz is such a “cool” dog. He has waited his whole life for a HOME. He is part of our “foster to adopt” program, making his fee just $50+tax! Taz is an approximately 1 year old (est DOB 12/14/2016) neutered male unknown mixed breed. His mom is believed to be an American Pit Bull Terrier/Labrador Retriever Mix, and his father is unknown. Taz’ appearance has led some to speculate he could have Jack Russell Terrier in him as well. He weighs approximately 50 lbs and may still have some growing left to do. Taz’s foster family in Milwaukee, WI report that Taz is a sweetheart, once he trusts you enough to let you snuggle him up. He is apprehensive about new people and unfamiliar things, but has become comfortable in his foster home with the kids and dogs. Taz does not show any signs of dominance or aggression whatsoever to his foster “sister dogs”, and has never marked in their home. Taz might be most comfortable in a home with a dog who is willing to take the gentle lead and show him the ropes. He is kid-friendly and dog-friendly and the family reports he shows no interest in their guinea pigs, so we speculate he will be good with cats as well.. He loves to pounce on balls and play tug. Taz’s adoption fee of $50+tax includes neuter, rabies/distemper/bordetella vaccines, microchip, dewormed and health certificate from veterinarian. You can apply to adopt him at www.luckymuttsrescue.org/adopt. If you have any questions please feel free to contact us via email at info.luckymuttsrescue@gmail.com, Call/Text us at 262-260-9715, or message us on our Facebook page!