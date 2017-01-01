ADOPT ME! Spirit loves everyone big and small and other dogs!

SPIRIT IS SUCH A FUN DOG AND SHE HASN’T GOTTEN ANY APPLICATIONS! But she’s such a happy girl that knows 2017 will be her year! She loves every person, big or small and loves playing with other dogs!

Spirit is a 1 year old shepard collie mix who made her way to Wisconsin on September 11th. She is good on her housebreaking and crates up well when you throw in a treat. She loves to “be a part of everything”. Spirit’s play style is pouncy, and can be noisy. She can be kind of “mouthy” when she plays, but she is gentle enough to play with a 15 lb dog. She is moderately active and would do best with a daily walk/run and/or a fenced in yard. She is good with cats, but does like to play with them and chase, so she may be too much for an older or unfriendly cat. Spirit is also good with kids, as she is currently fostered with a 3 and 6 year old. She would love an active family or sibling.

Her adoption fee is $300+tax which includes her spay, rabies/distemper/bordetella vaccines, microchip, dewormed, heartworm negative and on preventative and health certificate from veterinarian. You can apply to adopt her at www.luckymuttsrescue.org/adopt. If you have any questions please feel free to contact us via email at info.luckymuttsrescue@gmail.com, Call/Text us at 262-260-9715, or message Lucky Mutts Rescue on their Facebook page!