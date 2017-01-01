Adopt Meeko-She enjoys playing with other dogs and children

Meeko is belived to be about 1 year old and is a soon-to-be spayed female. She is listed as a terrier mix. She was wondering alone as a stray and was brought into a shelter. They reached out for help as they were overflowing with dogs that were looking for homes or rescues to save them. Meeko enjoys playing with the other dogs and the little boy in her foster home but cats right now are unknown. As we learn more about Meeko in her foster home we will update her information and pictures. Her adoption fee of $350+tax includes spay, rabies/distemper/bordetella vaccines, dewormer, microchip, heartworm negative, on preventative medication and health certificate. You can apply to adopt him at www.luckymuttsrescue.org/adoption-form/