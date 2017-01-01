ADOPT MOLLY! This little girl loves to give high fives!

Molly arrives Sunday and hasn’t gotten one application! Molly is an approximate 10-12 month old Shepherd mix. She came in as a stray to a small shelter in Oklahoma. Molly is a sweet little girl who likes to jump and give high fives or at least that is a trick she is working on. She arrives in Wisconsin March 26th. Molly’s adoption fee of $350+tax includes spay, rabies/distemper/bordetella vaccines, dewormer, microchip, heartworm negative and on preventative and health certificate from veterinarian. You can apply to adopt at

http://www.luckymuttsrescue.org/adopt/ If you have any questions please feel free to contact us via email at info.luckymuttsrescue@gmail.com, Call/Text us at 262-260-9715, or message them on their Facebook page